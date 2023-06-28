Art Beat: Summer concerts, Where’s Waldo, photography exhibit and July author talks

Summer music at the Port of Edmonds

Wednesday, Thursday, Friday and Saturday, 6- 8 p.m., Sundays from 2-4 p.m. through Sept. 2

Mary Lou Block Public Plaza

458 Admiral Way, Edmonds

Sea Notes at the Marina, the Port of Edmonds’ summer music program, kicked off Friday, June 23 with Andrew Sumabat leading a jazz jam session at the Mary Lou Block Public Plaza. Various waterfront performances will continue all summer long with evening music from 6-8 p.m. every Wednesday, Thursday, Friday and Saturday through Sept. 2. On Sundays, you will be treated to singer-songwriter sets from 2-4 pm.

From melodic guitar music to local high school jazz combos, Sea Notes at the Marina offers something for everyone. This summer’s program concludes on Sept. 2 with a special performance from local steel drum group Steel Magic Northwest.

All performances are free to attend and take place at the Mary Lou Block Public Plaza, 458 Admiral Way. You are encouraged to bring your own chair or find a spot along the grassy hill or on a nearby plaza bench. Consider bringing a picnic or ordering takeout from Anthony’s Beach Café located onsite.

Please check the Port of Edmonds website for the updated schedule. Sea Notes at the Marina is sponsored by the Port of Edmonds, Anthony’s Restaurants, and Jazz Colony.

~ ~ ~ ~

Edmonds Bookshop Where’s Waldo scavenger hunt in downtown Edmonds

July 1-30, Party July 31 at 11 a.m.

Downtown Edmonds, hosted by the Edmonds Bookshop

111 5th Ave. S., Edmonds

From July 1-30, scavenger hunters can pick up a passport at any of the 51 participating businesses or organizations, get it stamped after finding the Waldo figure “hiding” at each location, then turn in the passport to Edmonds Bookshop to be entered for prize drawings. Once you’ve found Waldo in 25 locations, you may show your passport to the staff at Edmonds Bookshop to get a temporary tattoo (while supplies last). Completed passports should be turned in by 5 p.m. on July 30 to be entered to win a prize! Raffles, games, photo ops and more will be part of the end-of-event party at the Bookshop on Monday July 31st at 11 a.m. A list of participating locations and other information can be found on their website.

~ ~ ~ ~

Photographer and digital artist Anne Prather’s ‘Flight of Fancy’ exhibit at Gallery North

Reception Saturday, July 8, 1-4 p.m.

Gallery North

401 Main St,, Edmonds

Gallery North announces the opening of Flight of Fancy, a solo show by photographer and digital artist Anne Prather.

Artist, author, scientist and musician Anne Prather, whose book Mystic Intersections explores her early artistic journey, is delighted to share its continuation in her solo show, Flight of Fancy.

A battle with breast cancer in 2015 left Prather without the cancer but with new challenges in her artistic career. “As my eyesight has changed, I‘ve learned to use the numbers in a color picker to mix and match my colors and gradients, much like a painter uses a palette,” Prather says. A long-time textile fan, Prather used her newfound inner vision to transfer her images onto shimmering silk scarves. “It’s a complete blast to imagine, unhindered by looking at them, these images draped, tied and otherwise reshaped by the cloth,” she says.

Flight of Fancy explores specific aspects of her emergence as a sighted person and post-cancer return to near-blindness. “In my head I still have 20/20 vision,” Prather says. Flight of Fancy reflects this vision.

Gallery North invites evveryone to the artist’s reception for Flight of Fancy on Saturday, July 8 from 1-4 p.m. You can also meet Anne and other gallery members at the Edmonds Art Walk on Thursday, July 20 from 5-8 p.m. This exhibit will be open to the public July 1-31.

~ ~ ~ ~

July author talks with Sno-Isle Libraries

Click the links in the titles to learn more and register for these online events.

Charles Soule: New York Times bestselling author of Daredevil and She-Hulk

Saturday, July 15, 11 a.m.

You’re invited to an awe-inspiring talk with New York Times bestselling author Charles Soule as he talks about his newest book, The Endless Vessel, which explores the way we’re all connected — and what can happen when we lose our capacity for joy.

The Voice in Our Head: Author talk with award-winning psychologist Ethan Kross

Thursday, July 20, 10 a.m.

How can we transform our inner self-saboteur into an internal life coach? World-class psychological scientist Ethan Kross has written a definitive guide to mastering self-talk. In Chatter, Kross uses a blend of science and real-world case studies to help us harness the power of our inner voice.

Crying in the Bathroom: A Memoir: An author talk with Erika Sánchez

Chat with award-winning writer Erika Sánchez about her utterly original, moving and disarmingly funny memoir Crying in the Bathroom. Growing up as the daughter of Mexican immigrants, Sánchez was a self-described pariah, misfit, and disappointment. Twenty-five years later, she’s a novelist, poet, and essayist.

— By Elizabeth Murray

Elizabeth Murray is a freelance writer thankful to call Edmonds home. When she’s not busy wrangling her two kids (and husband), you can find her playing uku