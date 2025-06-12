Art Beat: The 2025 Edmonds Arts Festival paints the town bright–plus a spotlight on summer fun

“Tidal Captain” by Mona T. Smiley-Fairbanks.

Edmonds Art Festival

10 a.m.-7 p.m., Friday and Saturday, June 13 and 14, and 10 a.m.-5 p.m., Sunday, June 15, Frances Anderson Center, 700 Main St., Edmonds

From its humble beginnings as a local art fair, the Edmonds Arts Festival has blossomed into one of the Pacific Northwest’s premier arts events, drawing talented artists from across the U.S. and Canada.

The festival invites art lovers to explore and shop from an array of work, meet the creators behind it and enjoy a weekend packed with free live entertainment, a juried gallery show and sale, a nationally-recognized student art exhibit and hands-on fun for kids in the creative children’s art activity area.

Produced entirely by community volunteers, the Edmonds Arts Festival is the primary fundraiser for the Edmonds Arts Festival Foundation, which supports local arts through scholarships, grants and public art. Each year, the Foundation gives more than $80,000 to the community. Over the past 39 years, it has contributed more than $1 million to fund public art and major creative projects.

For more information, including lists of participating artists and vendors and a schedule of performing artists, see here.

~ ~ ~ ~

A Season of Discovery: Explore ECA’s 2025-2026 performance lineup

New subscriptions on sale Monday, June 16, single tickets on sale Tuesday, June 24, Edmonds Center for the Arts (ECA), 410 4th Ave. N., Edmonds

Join the ECA for a brand-new season kicking off in September as they celebrate a diverse and dynamic blend of genres, generations and cultures from across the country and around the world.

With each new season, they have the opportunity to provide experiences that not only entertain and inspire audiences but also build connections. They strive to mirror their mission on the stage with a diverse line-up—from blues to Broadway, classical to comedy, folk, pop, and everything in between.

With subscriptions and single tickets at various prices, there’s something in this season for everyone. Be part of the magic and scroll down to learn more about what’s coming up.

~ ~ ~ ~

Free admission to Cascadia Art Museum on Juneteenth

11 a.m.-8 p.m., Thursday, June 19, Cascadia Art Museum, 190 Sunset Ave. S., #E, Edmonds, WA

In honor of Juneteenth, Museum Admission is free for all on Thursday, June 19. Engage with the rich, diverse cultural heritage of the Pacific Northwest through the lens of historic and underrepresented Black artists.

As part of this important day of reflection and celebration, you will have the opportunity to view the work of multiple notable Black artists in two of the current exhibitions:

Grafton Tyler Brown: A rare masterpiece on view

The Garvey Gallery has a rare 1885 painting of Mount Tacoma by Grafton Tyler Brown (1841–1918), the first known professional Black artist to be active on the West Coast and specifically in the Pacific Northwest. This historic landscape painting provides a unique perspective on the region’s natural beauty as interpreted through the eyes of this artist.

Milt Simons: A long overdue tribute

Milt Simons (1923–1973) was a painter, jazz musician and arts educator from Seattle. He holds the distinction of being the first Black art instructor in Washington state. This landmark exhibition brings together a selection of Simons’ work, much of which is being publicly exhibited for the very first time.

The museum and museum store will be open for extended hours from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. as part of Edmonds Art Walk.

~ ~ ~ ~

Summer ballet training opportunities in Edmonds: Olympic Ballet School’s Summer Intensive programs start in June.

Olympic Ballet School (OBS) is enrolling students for its 2025 Summer Intensive Programs, offering training for dancers at all stages of their development. Under the leadership of Mara Vinson and Oleg Gorboulev, these intensives deliver instruction in a welcoming and rigorous environment.

This summer, students will have the opportunity to train with guest faculty, including Arcadian Broad, a nationally-recognized dancer and choreographer, who will teach at the Boys Intensive. They will also learn from professional dancers at Olympic Ballet Theatre, gaining insight and inspiration from the artists they see performing on stage.

Summer 2025 Programs:

Boys Intensive

Dates: June 23–28

Ages: 8–20 | Duration: One week

This intensive helps dancers build strength, technique and confidence, and includes daily conditioning, weight training, variations, repertoire and contemporary classes.

Junior Intensive

Dates: July 14–25

Ages: 9–12 | Duration: Two weeks

This intensive is designed to help developing dancers build a strong foundation for ballet technique, explore other dance styles such as jazz and character, and begin preparation for pointe work.

Four-week Intensive

Dates: July 7–August 1

Ages: 12+ | Duration: Four weeks

A rigorous program for intermediate and advanced dancers, featuring daily classes in ballet, pointe, contemporary, variations, character and conditioning—designed to prepare students for the next stage in their training.

Summer Camps for Young Dancers

Dates: August 18–22

Ages: 3–8 | Duration: One week

Am introduction to movement and music, these camps are designed to spark creativity, build confidence and develop age-appropriate dance skills in a supportive environment. Camps offered are Kinder/Creative Ballet and Level 1 Ballet.

Summer programs take place at Olympic Ballet School in downtown Edmonds. Spots are limited and filling quickly. To learn more or register, click here or call (425) 774-7570.

~ ~ ~ ~

Edmonds Chamber of Commerce introduces Edmonds Block Party Aug. 8-9

3-10 p.m., Friday, Aug. 8 (event is 21+), noon to 10 p.m.; Saturday, Aug. 9 (all ages; under 21 free admission)

The Edmonds Block Party is set for August 8 and 9 at Civic Center Playfield. This two-day celebration will feature live music performances, a beer garden, food vendors and more.

For more than 40 years, the Edmonds Chamber of Commerce held the privilege of being the stewards of Taste Edmonds, a long-standing local tradition that brought the community together for summer fun and raised critical funding for other renowned events.

Taste Edmonds evolved significantly over the years and was a proud staple in South Snohomish County. However, like many events created for the needs and desires of one era, the Taste Edmonds of 20 years ago is no longer a sustainable or viable event. It is time to embrace change and breathe new life into our summer celebrations.

“We’ve had to really take into consideration the legacy of Taste Edmonds as well as the sustainability and long-term success of the event,” said Ryan Crowther, president and CEO of the Edmonds Chamber of Commerce. “But the world around us has changed, and cities like Edmonds are losing these beloved community events for fear of change. While Taste Edmonds was the heart of our summer celebrations, it became clear that we needed a fresh concept to meet the changing needs of our community and local businesses. And we’re confident that the Edmonds Block Party can be a successful community celebration for years to come.”

For years, Taste Edmonds has been an essential gathering place for alumni and longtime residents to reconnect, but with rising event costs and challenges in the restaurant and event industries, the event’s traditional format faced increasing limitations. The implications of the name “Taste Edmonds” suggested a focus on food tastings, but the local restaurant industry has changed dramatically with many restaurants facing staffing shortages and increased operational costs. Also, the lack of adequate event infrastructure has made it difficult for local businesses to participate in large-scale events like Taste Edmonds.

Over the last couple of years, an amplified message from the community was heard: Change the name to better reflect what is offered, parents with kiddos need a break on pricing, and keep that rockin’ music coming to town.

The Edmonds Block Party promises to be a dynamic new tradition that celebrates the diverse culture of Edmonds in a fresh, community-driven format. Attendees can expect:

Two days of live music: A showcase of a variety of genres on the main stage, performing strong renditions of music fan favorites to sing and dance along to.

Beer garden: An engaging space with a cornhole tournament, front-row access to the main stage and a menu of craft beers, local wine, craft ciders, seltzers and other assorted cans. The main stage will be located in the 21-plus beer garden.

Food vendor: A curated selection of food booths set on a lawn, offering a diverse array of global cuisines. These booths are run by renowned chefs and local entrepreneurs.

Family-friendly activities: A family-focused Saturday featuring a kids stage, activities for all ages, with free admission for folks under age 21.

A VIP block party experience: For those ready to break away from the dance floor and have a bit more method to the madness, the VIP experience will include a tented lounge within the 21+ zone with a private bar with select offerings, limited seating and private port-o-potties.

Tickets are available from $25 to $125 for a two-day VIP package. New this year, Saturday will be free for everyone under age 21.

* Music from the main stage can be heard throughout the event, but the stage is accessible only to folks ages 21-plus.

— By Elizabeth Murray

Elizabeth Murray is a freelance writer thankful to call Edmonds home. When she’s not busy wrangling her two kids (and husband), you can find her playing ukulele. She can be reached at elmm22@gmail.com.