Art Beat: The Third Thursday Art Walk, an art exhibition, an Irish festival, and a call for art

New art this month in downtown Edmonds

A sampling of what you’ll find this month: Suzzanne Fokine at East West Books & Gifts, Whitney Buckingham-Beechie at ArtSpot, Jim Carraway at Edmonds Vision Center, and Priscilla Moore at The Curious Nest.

Art all month long, and Third Thursday Art Walk from 5-8 p.m. March 21. Twenty-two businesses have new art up for March, and many will open their doors for the Third Thursday Art Walk.

As usual, this month offers a little bit of everything: live music, group shows, painting, mixed media, photography, exhibitions, demonstrations, author events and more.

Street entertainment too: The young bagpipers and drummers of the Northwest Junior Pipe Band will be out and around downtown Edmonds to get you in the festive spirit.

Art lovers of all ages are welcomed and encouraged to come out, meet the artists, and get inspired. Take a look at the show descriptions and walking map online to find your pot of Art Gold at the end of the rainbow.

~ ~ ~ ~

A new gallery exhibit, “Graphite on Graphite,” opens at the Graphite Arts Center

Fridays 1-5 p.m. and Saturdays noon-4 p.m.; March 15-May 4, opening reception: 7-8:30 p.m. Saturday, March 16, Graphite Arts Center 202 Main Street, Edmonds

Playing on their building name, The Gallery at Graphite presents Graphite on Graphite, an exhibit of graphite art.

A graphite pencil, often the first art material explored when learning to draw, may be simple to use but requires time and skill to master. Graphite in pencil form, or sometimes a powder, is a gray-colored drawing material that requires only the slightest amount of pressure to leave a mark.

Charcoal, graphite’s darker friend, is blacker in color and, like graphite, made from carbon. It is often used for drawing and sketching.

This outstanding exhibit of over 60 works explores a wide range of artistic expressions through the mediums of graphite and charcoal. Going beyond Drawing 101 or Introduction to Life Drawing, Graphite on Graphite is a celebration of the medium and of the talents of over 30 Northwest artists.

Gallery Director Tara Shadduck says of this show, “There is so much ‘color’ in this primarily black-and-white and gray show! It is striking to see such a variety of styles, techniques, and subject matter explored with just graphite and charcoal.

Sometimes simple and sometimes highly detailed, each work in this exhibit really showcases what can be done with the simplest of artistic mediums.”

Visitors to Graphite on Graphite can vote for the People’s Choice Award.

Artist Ben Moreau has been selected for the Curator’s Choice Award and will have the opportunity to showcase his works in the Graphite Arts Center windows for 30 days later this year. Moreau is a Seattle artist with three works on display in this exhibit.

The Graphite on Graphite artists reception will be 7-8:30 p.m. Saturday, March 16. The public is invited to meet the artists and see this striking show. Volunteer mixologist Lynne Behrendt will serve her exhibit-inspired zero-proof cocktail Dark and Dusty, which will be available for purchase during the reception.

~ ~ ~ ~

PNW Fleadh: an Irish festival in the Northwest

5-9 p.m. Sunday, March 24, Sons of Norway, 2725 Oakes Avenue, Everett

On a Sunday evening, join the newly founded Irish & Celtic Society of Snohomish County in the final celebration of the St. Patrick’s Day season: the PNW Fleadh.

‘Fleadh’ (pronounced “fl-aw”) is an Irish word for festival, and this festival will feature Irish musicians, dancers, chefs, and athletes across the Puget Sound. Audience members will be entranced with the rhythms, tastes, and talents while celebrating the best of Irish culture.

“While we highlight Irish dancing and culture throughout the year, St. Patrick’s Day presents an opportunity to share the vibrant culture of Ireland with all in our community,” said Lauren Carroll-Bolger of the Carroll-Henderson School of Irish Dance. “The PNW Fleadh is a rare opportunity to see so many talented Irish performers in one place, and my dancers are honored to be a part of this evening’s entertainment.”

The Carroll-Henderson Irish dancers are among the many performers of the evening.

March features many Irish celebrations throughout Seattle, but there are limited performances for audiences in north Seattle. The Irish & Celtic Society of North Snohomish County is changing that with the PNW Fleadh and other upcoming performances. The PNW Fleadh is the ultimate end-celebration of the month and offers an opportunity for audiences not wanting to make the trek into the city.

Guests will receive dinner by Shawn O’Donnells and can take part in an Irish bake-off and tea-tasting competition.

For the bake-off, inspired Irish bakers can create their best soda and/or brown bread and submit their loaves for judgment by an esteemed panel of Irish bread enthusiasts.

Guests can also partake in a blind Irish tea-tasting competition and see if they can identify the difference between Barrys or Lyons Irish tea.

Full festival lineup:

● Carroll-Henderson School of Irish Dance

● Grafton Street Irish Dance Academy

● Seattle Irish Dance Company

● Seattle Gaels – Irish athletes

● Stout Pounders – Irish musicians

● Dinner by Shawn O’Donnells

● Full bar for 21+ offered by the Sons of Norway

Tickets: Buy early and save – $15 for adults, $10 for children under the age of 13; $20 at the door (limited quantities available)

Contact Lauren Carroll-Bolger for more information and follow @pnwfleadh on Instagram.

~ ~ ~ ~

Call for art – “Eight Inches By”

Exhibit opens Thursday, May 16, and closes on Saturday, July 6

The Gallery at Graphite Arts Center is seeking artwork for the upcoming exhibition Eight Inches By. The deadline to enter is April 17 for priority acceptance. The call will remain open until May 1, but if the maximum number of entries is reached, it may close at any time after April 17.

Artists and creatives are invited to submit to this exhibit featuring upwards of 100 unique works, all sharing one dimension in common: eight inches. All the works in this exhibit must be either eight inches wide, eight inches high, or eight inches in depth. The other dimension is up to the artist.

The vision of this community exhibit is to be a unique vertical and horizontal showcase of the artwork of many artists, all working within a single constraint. Quality works of any medium which will make for a dynamic gallery installation.

Although this show is not juried, the curator reserves the right to refuse any entry. Submissions will be evaluated based on quality, presentation and adherence to the call’s instructions. Read the submission guidelines carefully and understand the requirements for the artwork dimension and the presentation. See here for more details and a link to enter.

— By Elizabeth Murray

Elizabeth Murray is a freelance writer thankful to call Edmonds home. When she’s not busy wrangling her two kids (and husband), you can find her playing ukulele. She can be reached at elmm22@gmail.com.