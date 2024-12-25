Art Beat: Treat yourself to a Christmas gift of creative conversations — from rockers to writers

I hope your December has been merry and bright. Cheers to the upcoming artistic events in the New Year!

Celebrate the trailblazers and rule-breakers in music by participating in Women Rock! Day in Edmonds.

3 p.m., Friday, Jan. 3, Old Opera House, 515 Dayton St., Edmonds

You are invited to help make rock and roll history in Edmonds, Washington at this inspiring, community-building event. This FREE event is open to all ages and individuals interested in supporting women in music.

Musicology Co. (a woman-owned local record store) and local promoters Edmonds Live Music will host this special day of celebration, recognizing trailblazers and rule-breakers in the music industry! Kick-off this womxn-centered day with live music from Trash Panda Go Kart and then feature a panel discussion of leaders from the Northwest music scene. The current announced lineup includes:

Drea Marilyn: Seattle musician, film composer, and educator.

Anna Shreeve: Original GM who started 107.7 The End.

Karen Mason-Blair: Rock and roll photographer of many Northwest icons such as Nirvana.

Liv Lazaga: Co-founder of Friends House Records.

Rachel Field: Resonant Mastering.

Kim Virant: Vocalist and musician.

Local musician and podcaster Jess Pillay will moderate the panel. More speakers are being announced daily, so you can stay up to date by checking the website and Instagram.

Following the panel discussion, there will be ample time for networking with fellow participants and featured speakers and an opportunity to shop with our vendors. The evening will wrap up with a party featuring live music performances and DJs.

Women Rock! Day commemorates the day in 1987 when Aretha Franklin, the Queen of Soul, became the first woman to be inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame. Women Rock! Day is celebrated on Jan. 3 each year with events around the country, and now Edmonds joins these celebration destinations.

Whether you are a music industry veteran, an aspiring musician, a music fan, or a community member who simply enjoys being in a room full of creative, innovative people, this event is for you.

The event is completely FREE to the public, thanks to the generosity of the following sponsors: Musicology Co., Edmonds Live Music, Engels Pub, Tidy Rebel, Hunniwater, Brigids Bottleshop, Pear Tree Consignment, Fisherman’s Village, and Alan Hardwick Productions. Sponsorship and donation opportunities are still available to help produce this event. They appreciate your enthusiasm, support, and attendance.

For more information, contact Rachel Gardner.

~ ~ ~ ~

Writers in Conversation at Cascadia Museum

6 – 7:30 p.m., Thursday, Jan. 9, Cascadia Museum, 190 Sunset Ave., Edmonds

On Jan. 9, Michael McGregor will talk with Jessica Gigot, a poet, farmer, and writing coach. She lives on a little sheep farm in the Skagit Valley. Her second book of poems, Feeding Hour (Wandering Aengus Press, 2020), was a 2021 Washington State Book Award finalist.

Jessica’s writing and reviews appear in several publications, such as Orion, The New York Times, The Seattle Times, Ecotone, Terrain.org, and Poetry Northwest. Her award-winning memoir, A Little Bit of Land, was published by Oregon State University Press in September 2022.

McGregor is a Seattle-based author whose book Pure Act: The Uncommon Life of Robert Lax was a finalist for a Washington State Book Award. After growing up in Seattle, he earned a BA in journalism at the University of Oregon and an MFA in creative writing at Columbia University. A former journalist and professor of creative writing, he curates the website Writing the Northwest. You can learn more about him and his work, including his new novel, The Last Grand Tour, here.

Reserve your tickets today. Cost is $14 for museum members, $20 for non-members

~ ~ ~ ~

January Author Talks with Sno-Isle Libraries

Click the links in the titles to learn more and register for these online events.

The Magic of Found Family: In Conversation with Author TJ Klune

4 p.m., Wednesday, Jan. 15

Have a magical moment with New York Times bestselling author TJ Klune as he chats about his latest book in the Cerulean Chronicles.

The first book in the series, The House in the Cerulean Sea, introduces us to Linus Baker, a by-the-book caseworker in the Department in Charge of Magical Youth tasked with determining whether six dangerous magical children are likely to bring about the end of the world. The House in the Cerulean Sea is an enchanting love story, masterfully told, about the profound experience of discovering an unlikely family in an unexpected place — and realizing that family is yours.

“Notes on Modern Irrationality” with Bestselling Author Amanda Montell

11 a.m., Thursday, Jan. 23

Join the chat with the New York Times bestselling author Amanda Montell about her newest book, “The Age of Magical Overthinking: Notes on Modern Irrationality.“

In a delicious blend of cultural criticism and personal narrative, Amanda Montell turns her erudite eye to the inner workings of the human mind and its biases.

An Inside Look at Working with a Literary Agent: A Conversation with Seth Fishman

10 a.m., Tuesday, Jan. 28

So you’re writing a book — what happens next? Join the library for an inside look at working with an agent and the beginning stages of the publishing process with Seth Fishman, vice president and literary agent at The Gernert Company.

The Gernert Company represents more than 500 authors and is a full-service literary agency.

— By Elizabeth Murray

Elizabeth Murray is a freelance writer thankful to call Edmonds home. When she’s not busy wrangling her two kids (and husband), you can find her playing ukulele. She can be reached at elmm22@gmail.com.