Art Beat: ‘Urinetown,’ live music, Edmonds’ first Dragon Boat Festival and August Wine Walk

Get tickets to Ballyhoo’s Urinetown: The Musical

7:30 – 9:30 p.m., Friday and Saturday, July 26 and 27, 2 – 4 p.m., Sunday, July 28, The Blackbox Theatre at Edmonds College, 20310 68th Ave. W., Lynnwood

Winner of three Tony Awards, three Outer Critics Circle Awards, two Lucille Lortel Awards and two Obie Awards, Urinetown is a hilarious musical satire of the legal system, capitalism, social irresponsibility, populism, environmental collapse, privatization of natural resources, bureaucracy, municipal politics and musical theatre itself. Hilariously funny and touchingly honest, Urinetown provides a fresh perspective on one of America’s greatest art forms. In a Gotham-like city, a terrible water shortage caused by a 20-year drought has led to a government-enforced ban on private toilets. The citizens must use public amenities regulated by a single malevolent company that profits by charging admission for one of humanity’s most basic needs. Amid the people, a hero decides he’s had enough and plans a revolution to lead them all to freedom.

Please be advised that this production contains violence and explores mature themes. Urinetown is rated PG.

Tickets are $17 for general admission and $15 for students and seniors. Get your tickets here.

Note: This show is at The Black Box Theatre at Edmonds College. Do not put “Ballyhoo Theatre” into your GPS.

~ ~ ~ ~

Magic Key continues its Save the Arts fundraising

Noon – 2:30 p.m., Saturday, July 27, Main Street Commons Plaza Stage, 550 Main St., Edmonds

Magic Key is returning to the Main Street Commons Plaza Stage with their ukes to continue fundraising for the Edmonds School District’s Save the Arts campaign. Band member Michael Fox noted that Virtue Cellars opens at 2 p.m. and that “Sippin’ some tasty wine at their outside tables is also a nice thing to do while groovin’ to the music on a warm summer day.”

~ ~ ~ ~

Dragon Boat Festival

4-7 p.m., Thursday, Aug. 1, Edmonds Waterfront Center, 220 Railroad Ave., Edmonds

Asian Service Center (ASC) is hosting its 1st Edmonds Dragon Boat Festival. The event will feature special guests, the Seattle Flying Dragons and the Chijinshuu of Washington State. Guests can enjoy various Asian cultural performances and make sticky rice dumplings.

The ASC was founded in 2022 to address the challenges immigrants face in accessing essential services. Serving a diverse community where 24% of the population is Asian, ASC offers social and health programs in health access, family support, senior care and youth development.

~ ~ ~ ~

Cheers! The August Summer Wine Walk is around the corner

5 – 8 p.m., Saturday, Aug. 3

On a gorgeous summer evening, sip local wines, shop small, socialize with good friends and support the arts in Edmonds. Downtown Edmonds businesses will feature wine tastings from select boutique Pacific Northwest wineries.

Tickets include an admission bracelet, tasting glasses and 10 tickets good for one-ounce pours of wine at the participating locations. Wine totes are also available to carry any bottles you purchase!

Proceeds benefit Art Walk Edmonds, a nonprofit organization dedicated to promoting the Arts in Edmonds. Summer Wine Walks are Art Walk Edmonds’ only fundraiser, and they are so happy to be able to do more with art for our community. Profits raised from this year’s Wine Walks will help cover Art Walk Edmonds’ administration costs, fund special events, and help install new murals and other public art.

— By Elizabeth Murray

Elizabeth Murray is a freelance writer thankful to call Edmonds home. When she’s not busy wrangling her two kids (and husband), you can find her playing ukulele. She can be reached at elmm22@gmail.com.