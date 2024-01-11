Art Beat: Women Artists Exhibit, MLK Day Tribute, author event, staged reading and a call for poets

A Legacy Rediscovered: Northwest Women Artists, 1920-1970

On exhibit Jan. 11– Jan. 5, 2025, Cascadia Art Museum 190 Sunset Ave. S., Edmonds

Cascadia’s exciting new exhibit will feature the work of important Northwest women artists active in the early to mid-20th century. Rarely seen today, many of these artists were an integral part of the region’s nascent cultural development.

Featured artists include Louise Crow (1891-1968), Doris Totten Chase (1923-2008), Margaret Tomkins (1916-2002) and several mural studies by Tillamook, Oregon artist Lucia Wiley (1906-1998) created for the Federal Art Projects of the 1930s. This exhibition will also introduce the work of Roselyn Buck Pape (1925-2020) and Elsa Thoresen (1906-1994), a leading figure in European Surrealism who settled in Seattle after World War II.

Several works will represent recent gifts to Cascadia Art Museum’s permanent collection and loans from family and private collections.

6th Annual Tribute to the Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.

Family program 9:30-11:30 a.m. Monday, Jan. 15; ticketed evening event 6-8 p.m., Edmonds Waterfront Center, 220 Railroad Avenue, Edmonds

Lift Every Voice Legacy is hosting its 6th Annual Tribute to the Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. on Monday, Jan. 15 at the Edmonds Waterfront Center. All-day programming includes free family-friendly activities in the morning, followed by a ticketed event in the evening.

The program will feature longtime community activist and leader Wallace “Wally” Webster II, who has dedicated more than 40 years of his life to elevating the quality of life of marginalized communities and building bridges between ‘haves’ and ‘have-nots.’

With a focus on this year’s theme “Reclaim The Dream,” Josephine Howell, Pacific Northwest renowned gospel, R&B and jazz vocalist, will be highlighted in a special tribute performance with her band.

Influencing a community of justice, equity and inclusion, this event is a heartfelt commemoration of the life and legacy of Dr. King. In recognizing how Dr. King’s values live in our lives today, LEVL will also honor two unsung heroes with its Beloved Community Award. Come and be part of this empowering event that will inspire, enlighten, and engage audience members to carry on the values of Dr. King.

Click here for more information and tickets ($15).

Author event: “Spirit Whales and Sloth Tales: Fossils of Washington State”

Elizabeth Nesbitt and David B. Williams, 6 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 18, Edmonds Bookshop, 111 Fifth Avenue South, Edmonds

Edmonds Bookshop is thrilled to host an author event with Elizabeth Nesbitt and David B. Williams at 6 p.m. Jan. 18, during Art Walk Edmonds.

Nesbitt and Williams will be discussing their recently released book Spirit Whales and Sloth Tales: Fossils of Washington State. All are welcome to join in a fascinating evening about Washington’s natural history; stories about fossils along with the people who discovered and studied them.

Nesbitt is curator emerita of invertebrate paleontology at the Burke Museum of Natural History and Culture and an associate professor of earth science at the University of Washington.

Her distinguished scientific contributions to the marine paleontology of the Pacific Northwest have earned awards and honors, including having a tiny fossil snail and a fossil whale named for her, called Maiabalaena nesbittae.

Williams is a naturalist, popular author and educator. His books include the award-winning Homewaters: A Human and Natural History of Puget Sound and Too High and Too Steep: Reshaping Seattle’s Topography. He also writes a weekly newsletter, “Street Smart Naturalist: Explorations of the Urban Kind.”

“In the Garden,” original staged reading — one night only

7 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 21, The Wade James Theater, 950 Main Street, Edmonds

Enjoy a free staged reading of In The Garden, written and directed by Kirsten McCory. It is part of the FIRST DRAFT staged reading series, presented by the Edmonds Driftwood Players and Driftwood After Dark.

A holy infant. A scream in the dark. Transformations; good, evil and in between. In The Garden is an imaginary/historical play that explores the world of a 19th-century brothel, the women who live and work there, and an insidious influence in the guise of a preacher.

— Content warning: This script includes profanity as well as themes of sex work, postpartum depression and infanticide.

Admission is free; advance reservations required.

Click here to learn more about EDP’s New Works program and reserve your free seats.

Exciting opportunity for poets

Deadline Monday, Feb. 5

The City of Edmonds Arts Commission seeks submissions for short poems to be displayed in temporary poetry installations on posters in a variety of city locations and online on the commission’s website.

The goal is to surprise the public with thoughtful short pieces of poetry that create a sense of place, connecting the reader with the Puget Sound region. Poetry topics might reference, but are not restricted to, connections to environment, habitat, nature, sustainability, history, or other cultural aspects of our Puget Sound community.

Content must be deemed appropriate for diverse audiences and public display. For more details and to apply, click here.

