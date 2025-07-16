Art Beat: Young writer’s story time in Edmonds, orca film and more on Whidbey Island

Spotlight: Oliver Popa, local 7-year-old author of “Drippey Plants a Garden”

July 25, 9:30 a.m.

Edmonds Bookshop,111 Fifth Ave. S., Edmonds FREE

Oliver Popa, author of a cheerful picture book about a bee who plants a bountiful garden, will be reading to the story time audience at Edmonds Bookshop. After the reading, he’ll lead a fun coloring activity for everyone and will be available to answer questions and sign books. His mom, Whitney Popa, is a member of the Edmonds business community and runs her own public relations and communications consultancy, Popa & Associates.

Everyone is welcome to join this special community story time with one of the youngest authors ever to read at Edmonds Bookshop.

Follow Edmonds Bookshop on Instagram here or on Facebook here. Check the events page to find out more about this and other bookish events!

~ ~ ~ ~

Spotlight: Spend a Day on Whidbey Island: Film, Forest & Food!

July 26

2 p.m. “Orcas – Life in Black and White” film at The Clyde Theater

4 p.m. Hike at Putney or Saratoga Woods

6 p.m. Dinner (TBD)

Langley, Whidbey Island

Join the Sno-Isle Sierra Club and friends for a day on Whidbey Island You’re welcome to participate for all or part of the day.

The day begins with a special screening of Orcas – Life in Black and White by acclaimed film producer, marine biologist and Whidbey Island resident Florian Graner. Presented by the Sno-Isle Group of the Sierra Club, this Sealife Productions film offers a rare, intimate look into the world of orcas.

Like the orca, this movie is powerful, intense, emotional and packed with details. The film introduces orcas from around the world. It focuses on two coexisting orca cultures right here in the Salish Sea.

The differences between resident orcas, which depend on salmon, and transient orcas, thriving on marine mammals, become clear in this movie, as well as why the two ecotypes don’t interact. Family clans and how they operate on their daily journeys and hunts are shown with breathtaking detail while introducing the personalities of individual whales.

The film also focuses on the outlook of the different ecotypes. It is a story of both environmental policy success and failure, lived through the lives of these magnificent top predators. The film reflects on how humans interact with orcas and how we steward the environments we share.

The movie is a must-see for anyone who loves orcas and the natural world and for those who enjoy stories of intimacy, family and community.

The filmmaker Florian Graner and his wife Gina Truesdell spent years collecting these incredible images using remarkable underwater photography, working under federal permits. Graner’s work is featured in wildlife films such as the BBC’s The Blue Planet, National Geographic’s America’s National Parks: Olympic and Discovery’s River Monsters. He also films for Netflix, Disney and Amazon Prime.

Here’s a more detailed list of the day’s events:

Film

The Clyde Theater in Langley will host a showing of Orcas – Life in Black and White by local filmmaker and marine biologist Florian Graner. There will be a Q&A with the filmmaker after the show; doors open at 1:30 p.m.

General Admission: $10, ages 7-16 $8, free for 6 and under at the door. Proceeds will be split between Florian Graner and Whidbey Watershed Stewards.

Forest

After the movie, participants will hike in Putney Woods or Saratoga Woods. Putney Woods has minimal elevation gain, while Saratoga Woods is considered moderate. Both are approximately two hours.

Food

Participants will finish with a meal at one of Langley’s restaurants — location TBD based on the preferences of the group.

Transportation Suggestions

The Mukilteo ferry is extremely busy on Saturdays in July. WSDOT recommends arriving two to three hours before your desired ferry. You will want to be on the 1p.m. ferry at the latest.

For more information:

Ferry schedule, Ferry fares

Bus 117 route and schedule, Bus 177 fares

Bus 60 route and schedule

Questions? Contact cynthiaj42258@gmail.com.

~ ~ ~ ~

Here’s your checklist of events:

Graphite Arts Center: Workshops & Classes

July 16 and 27

Graphite Arts Center, 202 Main St., Edmonds

Sign up here

Adults of all skill levels are invited to get creative this month through a variety of hands-on art classes designed to encourage exploration and play. Offered by the Graphite Arts Center, this month’s lineup includes “Drop-in: Make Art with Mary” and “Plein Air at the Edmonds Marsh.”

~ ~ ~ ~

Musicology Co. Saturday Sessions

Every Saturday, 6-7 p.m.

Musicology Co., 420 5th Ave. S. #107, Edmonds

FREE

Come on over to Musicology for a live performance as a part of their Saturday Sessions series.

~ ~ ~ ~

Art Gallery at Lynnwood City Hall

July 14 – Aug.15 (open during business hours)

Lynnwood City Hall, 19100 44th Ave. W., Lynnwood

FREE

Come view Kelly Lyles’ vibrant cheeky paintings and Chandra Wu’s improvisational patchwork quilts at the Lynnwood City Hall art gallery.

~ ~ ~ ~

Art Gallery at Lynnwood Rec. Center

July 15 – Aug. 24 (open during business hours)

Lynnwood Recreation Center, 18900 44th Ave. W., Lynnwood

FREE

Come view Ethan Wang’s artwork on display at the Lynnwood Rec. Center’s art gallery.

~ ~ ~ ~

Lynnwood Drink & Draw

July 16 (every 1st and 3rd Wednesday.), 6-9 p.m.

Pub 44, 19720 44th Ave. W., Suite N, Lynnwood

FREE

Hosted by Lynnwood Arts Commission member Kalen Knowles, this artsy gathering happens every first and third Wednesday at Pub 44. Come hang out, have a drink and draw. Share sketchbooks and interesting conversations!

~ ~ ~ ~

Third Thursday Art Walk July 17, 5-8 p.m. Downtown Edmonds: printable map FREE

Art Walk Edmonds is a community event held monthly throughout the year. Every third Thursday participating businesses open their doors to showcase local and regional art, offering the public the chance to meet and interact directly with the artists. Come do something AWEsome!

~ ~ ~ ~

Sketcher Fest Edmonds

July 19-20

Downtown Edmonds and waterfront

Get your tickets here

For the third consecutive summer, hundreds of art and travel enthusiasts will converge in Edmonds to participate in Sketcher Fest, the premier festival of travel sketchbooks in North America. Sketcher Fest events will be hosted at Graphite Arts Center on Main Street and at the Edmonds Waterfront Center, overlooking Puget Sound.

A few workshops still have openings, so if you’ve been thinking about signing up, here’s your chance!

Be sure to get your ticket to the Sketchbook Fair on Sunday, July 20, at the Edmonds Waterfront Center. It’s a unique opportunity to meet the guest artists, browse through their original sketchbooks and buy their books and prints.

Gear up with art supplies to fuel your own sketching adventures. Vendors include Daniel Smith, Art Toolkit, ARTspot, Stillman & Birn, Roam Art Designs, Pocket Sketching and Sketcher Press.

You can also join a free sketch walk organized by Urban Sketchers Seattle, and there’s a bonus: if you’ve got a ticket to any Sketcher Fest event, you’ll get free admission to the Cascadia Art Museum on July 19–20.

~ ~ ~ ~

Chat, Craft and Chill

July 17 (every Thursday)

Mukilteo Library, 4675 Harbour Pointe Blvd., Mukilteo

FREE

Do you need an art workspace? Do you have half-finished projects? Would you like a bit of company while you finish your work? Join a community of adult artists and crafters. Bring your drawing, knitting, embroidery, watercolors, scrapbooking or any project you’d like to finish. You bring your supplies, and we will share coffee, conversation and encouragement! Contact Shannon W. at askus@sno-isle.libanswers.com with questions.

~ ~ ~ ~

Jazz in the Park

July 27, 6-7 p.m.

Frances Anderson Amphitheater, 700 Main St., Edmonds

FREE

Come and enjoy live jazz this July, brought to you by North Sound Church.

~ ~ ~ ~

Terrace Summer Nights

July and August

Mountlake Terrace (schedule)

FREE

Thanks to the dedicated efforts of the Recreation and Parks Department, the number of community events in Mountlake Terrace has more than doubled in just two years. Bring the whole family this summer and enjoy free music and family-friendly experiences that foster connection and help build a more vibrant community.

Follow on Facebook to keep up with all their summer events.

~ ~ ~ ~

If you would like your event included in future Art Beat listings, send an email to nahline.gouin@gmail.com.