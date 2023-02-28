Art for Scholarships fundraiser March 31 at Edmonds Center for Arts

The Edmonds SnoKing branch of the American Association of University Women is hosting an art show fundraiser at the Edmonds Center for the Arts from 5-8 p.m. Friday, March 31.

All money raised will go toward scholarships for local high school girls and college women.

Attendees can browse through juried art for sale and enjoy silent auctions, raffles, a cash bar and light refreshments. Tickets are $25 via Eventbrite.