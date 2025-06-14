Art lovers flock to opening day of Edmonds Arts Festival

Day 1 of the Edmonds Art Festival is in the books.

Visitors enjoyed mild weather Friday as they explored artist galleries, shopped for unique creations and enjoyed live performances,

Held at the Frances Anderson Center, the 2025 festival continues Saturday and Sunday, June 14–15, with hours from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Saturday and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Sunday.

A portion of the festival’s proceeds is donated to the Edmonds Arts Festival Foundation, a 501(c)(3) organization that supports cultural and educational enrichment through the arts. The foundation provides scholarships, grants, and public art installations, and contributes to numerous nonprofit arts programs throughout the community.

Learn more at edmondsartsfestival.com.

— Photos by Julia Wiese