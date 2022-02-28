Art of Holocaust survivor Maria Frank Abrams featured at Edmonds’ Cascadia Art Museum starting March 3

Edmonds’ Cascadia Art Museum in cooperation with the Holocaust Center for Humanity is presenting a new exhibit “A Luminous Journey: The Art of Maria Frank Abrams,” from March 3-July 10.

Maria Frank Abrams (1924-2013) was one of Seattle’s most accomplished artists. Born in Hungary, she survived the Holocaust and came to the U.S. in 1948 to attend the University of Washington School of Art. After graduation, she began a highly successful career that included numerous group and solo exhibitions.

Abrams’ art is a triumph of affirmation over adversity, a press release from Cascadia Art Museum noted. She possessed an extraordinary talent for composition and design, and her work is filled with the atmospheric light and energy of the Northwest. She exhibited in numerous prominent venues and designed sets and costumes for several local opera productions.

In 1966, Abrams was included in the Governor’s Invitational exhibition that traveled to Kobe, Japan. She was also honored with a solo retrospective at the Vizualart Galeria in Budapest, Hungary in 1992. A posthumous exhibition of the artist’s works was held in 2015 at the Los Angeles Museum of the Holocaust.

This exhibition is drawn from the collection of the artist’s family and includes paintings in oil and watercolor, drawings and original prints.

The museum is open Thursday-Sunday: 11 a.m.-5 p.m. and is closed Monday-Wednesday. It is located at 190 Sunset Ave. S., #E, Edmonds. Admission is $12 for adults, $9 for seniors and free for youth ages 0-18 and students.