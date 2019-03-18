Art scholarships available to local students

The Edmonds Arts Festival Foundation is offering scholarships to students who wish to pursue a degree in arts-related fields. Current seniors in the Edmonds School District and students at Edmonds Community College are encouraged to apply.

The total amount of scholarship money available is $30,000. Past recipients may re-apply every year until graduation if they maintain a focus on the arts.

More information and the scholarship application form is available online at the Edmonds Arts Festival Foundation website, www.eaffoundation.org. The deadline to submit applications is April 5, 2019.