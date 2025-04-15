Art Start Northwest hosts second annual Student Art Show in Edmonds April 17

Art Start Northwest invites the public to its second annual Student Art Show at Graphite Arts Center. The purpose of this show is to showcase student art and highlight the impact of the Art Start NW School Program. There will be more than 300 student art pieces displayed from the nonprofit’s five partner schools: Chase Lake Elementary, College Place Elementary, Cedar Valley Elementary, Lynndale Elementary and Spruce Elementary.

Last year’s Student Art Show had about 100 artwork.

The Student Art Show reception is on Thursday, April 17, 5-8 p.m. (during Art Walk Edmonds).

– All teachers in attendance will be eligible for door prizes and giveaways.

– All kids who attend can vote for the Kid’s Choice Award.

– There will be a crafting table and refreshments.

– Silent auction of donated artworks from local artists to help support our School Program.

Can’t make the reception? The show will remain up Friday, April 18, 1-5pm & Saturday, April 19, 12-4pm.

For more information, contact School Programs Director Missy Hancock: schoolprograms@artstartnw.org