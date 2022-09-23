Artist reception celebrating National Hispanic Heritage Month at Lynnwood City Hall Sept. 28

In honor of celebrating National Hispanic Heritage Month, Lynnwood City Hall is hosting a free in-person art reception showcasing local Hispanic artists.

The reception is open to the public on Wednesday, Sept. 28, from 5-6 p.m.

The artist exhibit also celebrates Lynnwood’s friendship city, Chilpancingo, Guerrero, Mexico.

Lynnwood City Hall is located at 19100 44th Ave. W.