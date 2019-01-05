Reminder: Artists, creatives invited to apply for I LOVE Lynnwood sculpture design

The City of Lynnwood has issued a Call for Artists/Creative People for its I LOVE Lynnwood: Sculpture Design.

Anyone living in Washington state is eligible to apply and the deadline is Jan. 31, 2019. There is no entry fee. Designers, architects, artists, makers and creative people are encouraged to apply.

Up to five finalists will be selected. Each will be awarded $500 to create and present detailed designs and/or models. The winner will receive another award of $2,000 to further enhance the design, and consult with the city’s fabricator and engineer.

A panel of art professionals and community members will choose finalists, using the following criteria:

– Strength of past work

– Answer to the question: Why would you like us to select you?

Design must be one of the following four word-symbol combinations:

– I Love Lynnwood

– Love Lynnwood

– I ♥ Lynnwood

– ♥ Lynnwood

Letters can stack, go along a straight line, or along a curve, at different levels, in caps, in lower case or combination, in different fonts. In other words — let your imagination fly.

To enter, fill out application at https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/lynnwoodart

Questions? Contact Fred Wong, 425-670-5502 or [email protected]