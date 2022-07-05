Artists of Snohomish County now on display at Lynnwood Convention Center

To support and showcase the many talents of the local community, the Lynnwood Convention Center welcomes the artwork of 13 artists for its ‘Artists of Snohomish County’ exhibit, which runs from July – December 2022.

The 57 pieces of artwork on display constitute a variety of mediums, including acrylics, embroidery, watercolor, photography, metal print and glass mosaic. The show will be organized as a series of ‘mini-exhibits’ of two to six works from each artist, all of whom currently reside within Snohomish County.

One featured artist, Holli Alvarado, has worked extensively as a visual artist for popular television shows such as Stranger Things, and feature films such as Harry Potter & the Deathly Hallows Part II. Alvarado’s artwork in this show include several colorful Giclée prints of surreal word art such as “Butter,” “Cup Cake,” and “Get Your Glow On.”

Another artist, Rhonda Shelford Jansen, is of Alaskan Native descent and member of the Ninilchik Tribe. Her style is heavily influenced by Native culture and fishing themes, which reflect her family’s long history in the commercial fishing industry and her Native heritage. She has four pieces of art on display including “Warrior’s Song” and “Serenity.”

Other featured artists for the exhibit include Olivia Blanco, Monica Bretherton, Maria Casey, Dave Govan, Diana Grant, Teddy Haight, Vicki Johnson, Sonya Lang, Robert Mitchell, Lana VanHemert, and Patrice Young Tovar.

The Lynnwood Convention Center is hosting a “Meet the Artists” event on Sept. 14, so save the date.

While there, enjoy the 60 pieces of art on display, meet and talk to the 13 artists and enjoy complimentary house-made appetizers and a cash bar. The exhibit features a variety of of subjects and art mediums that are sure to turn heads.

The event will be held from 5-7 p.m. at 3711 196th St. S.W.

For more info on the artists and their work, visit www.lynnwoodcc.com/art.