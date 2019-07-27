Artists’ pet drawings raise money for Lynnwood-based PAWS

1 of 5

A parade of dogs waited patiently along the sidewalk in front of Edmonds art store ARTspot during July’s 3rd Thursday Art Walk, ready to have a custom pet portrait made — all to benefit Lynnwood-based PAWS animal shelter.

This annual event, touted as “Dog Days of Summer” by ARTspot owner Tracy Felix, features talented local artists volunteering their time and talent to complete an estimated 45 to 50 pet portraits during the event. Suggested donations of $10 per portrait were collected with the proceeds benefiting the Lynnwood-based PAWS animal shelter.

Felix conceived the idea three years ago as a way of giving back to the shelter where she adopted Pippen, a Jack Russell Dachshund mix. “The artists are so generous to do this event for me. They are all dog lovers too!” Felix added.

“The best thing about this experience is the passion and love I see from each owner when I draw their companions for the PAWS cause,” said artist Cody French, who — along with local artist Mike O’Day — has participated in all three ARTspot pet portrait benefits. Artist Raynaldo “Ray” Rusi, who joined the staff of ARTspot this year, readily pitched in to draw for the fundraiser. “It was a pleasure meeting everyone and their adorable pets. I hope to see everyone again next year!” Rusi said.

“We will definitely be doing this every July.” Felix said. “People are starting to look forward to it. This year we doubled the amount raised for PAWS.” A total of $800 was generated for the shelter, and many folks have a great drawing of their pet to treasure, she added.