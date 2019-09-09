Artists reception Sept. 11 highlights Lynnwood Convention Center exhibit

The Lynnwood Convention Center is hosting an artists’ reception, open to the public, for its new art exhibit, “Northwest Stories/Northwest Life.” The event will be from 6-8 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 11.

The exhibit features local artists Willow Bader, Michelle Bear, Frank Gallimore, Monica Gutierrez, Trish Harding, Ira Jacob, Doug Keith, Amy Martin, Jason Otto, Judith Rayl, Ian Shearer and Valentina Voronkova.

This free event gives attendees the opportunity to meet the artists and take in their work while enjoying complimentary house-made appetizers and a no-host bar.

The exhibit, which runs through December 2019, can be viewed during regular business hours, 8 a.m. – 5 p.m., Monday- Friday, and after hours when the Convention Center is open for events.