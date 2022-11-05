Artists sought for large-scale work near MLT light rail station

The City of Mountlake Terrace has issued a Call for Artists to produce an installation for a new pedestrian plaza.

Proposed artwork should be relevant to the community, site-specific and long lasting.

“We’re especially interested in creators from the Pacific Northwest,” said Renee Norton, a recreation supervisor who is the city staff liaison to the Mountlake Terrace Arts Advisory Commission. “We’d love to see submissions that are diverse in styles and materials.”

The Call for Artists runs through Dec. 18, with a budget of $96,000. That figure stems from a requirement that many public construction projects include a 1% allotment for the arts. You can learn details here.

Construction has not yet begun on the plaza, which will anchor the southwest corner of 236th Street Southwest and Van Ry Boulevard. That’s across the street from the future light rail station, and just north of the Terrace Station development.

The plaza, a 2,000-square-foot hardscaped area, is part of the city’s $5 million Transit Connection Corridor Project, which includes new asphalt trails with lighting through Veterans Memorial Park. Construction is expected in 2023-24, with funding from local, regional and federal sources.

Light rail service to South Snohomish County is scheduled to begin in late 2024.