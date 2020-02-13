Arts Festival Foundation awards art instruction grants to Edmonds School District educators and artists

Twenty-eight art instruction grants, totaling $27,000, were recently awarded by the Edmonds Arts Festival Foundation to educators and guest artists in the Edmonds School District. The maximum award was $1,500, with requests ranging from $39 to the full amount. Proposals were evaluated to determine if they met criteria listed in the application.

The following educators received this year’s grants, enabling them to enhance quality art instruction in classrooms or to purchase equipment or materials to supplement existing visual art programs.

Alderwood Middle School Visual Arts Department Wood Carving and Whittling Tools Beverly Elementary School Emily Czerwonka Chihuly’s Sleeping Lady Cedar Valley Elementary Mindful Art Project Non-Profit My Grateful Life Chase Lake Elementary Francine Walsh Textured Knee Bowl: artist Julie Perrine Chase Lake Elementary Justine Locke Textured Knee Bowl: artist Julie Perrine College Place Elementary Jessica Braun Art Club T-shirts Edmonds-Woodway High Tanya Johnson Potter’s Wheel Edmonds-Woodway High Tanya Johnson Raku Firing Edmonds-Woodway High Julie Perrine, Artist Raku Sculpture: teacher Tanya Johnson Hazelwood Elementary Barbara Bromley PNW Salmon Lighted Sculptures Hilltop Elementary School Jamie Davidson Watercolor Pencil Art Lynnwood High School Donna Schou Encaustic Process on Photos: artist Whitney Buckingham Beechie Maplewood K-8 Parent Co-op Jamie Samione Body and Facial Expression Drawing Lessons: artist Mike O’Day Meadowdale High School Aleksey Aluf Color Temperature: artist Angela Bandurka Meadowdale High School Aleksey Aluf Encaustic painting: artist Whitney Buckingham Beechie Meadowdale High School Aleksey Aluf Sculpture and caricature: artist Mike O’day Mountlake Terrace Elem Elizabeth Zeller Little Hawks Art Program, grades K-6 + IS Mountlake Terrace Elem Keri Spezzano Little Hawks Ceramics, Grades 4-6 & IS: artist Julie Perrine Mountlake Terrace Elem Keri Spezzano Little Hawks Ceramics, Grades K-3: artist Julie Perrine Mountlake Terrace High Nichole Mohs Painting with Air Oak Heights Elementary Molly Martin Bird On Nest Clay Sculpture: artist Julie Perrine Oak Heights Elementary Calysta Peterson Critters on Leaves : artist Julie Perrine Oak Heights Elementary Thea Russo Water Color Paint Scriber Lake High School Julianne Duncan Darkroom Equipment for Photo Program Scriber Lake High School Julianne Duncan Photography Equipment for Photo Program Scriber Lake High School Carla Rosebrook Glass Fusing Project: volunteer artist Lynn McMannus Sherwood Elementary Katherine Mindt Knitting club for 4th, 5th, and 6th grade students Spruce Elementary School Jennie Warmouth Me, Myself, and Eye

To honor the dedicated volunteers who direct the Edmonds Arts Festival, an annual Director’s Grant was also awarded. This year, the recipient was Alderwood Middle School’s Visual Arts Department, allowing them to complete their set of Woodworking Tools.

Grant applications will again be available on Oct. 1, 2020 at www.edmondsartsfestival.com/apply. School staff members, area artists, and parents working with students at schools within the Edmonds School District boundaries are among those encouraged to apply.

The Edmonds Arts Festival Foundation gives more than $80,000 annually for art scholarships, educational grants to schools, and community grants to area non-profits; additionally it has given more than $1 million for public art installations and special projects throughout Edmonds. All profit from the annual Edmonds Arts Festival in June goes toward funding of the foundation’s programs. Learn more at www.eaffoundation.org