Arts of the Terrace seeks artists for 2023 show

Posted: June 16, 2023 3
Attendees enjoy appetizers as they make their way through Arts of the Terrace 2022. (Photo courtesy City of Mountlake Terrace)

The Arts of the Terrace Juried Art Show returns this fall, and a Call for Artists is open through Aug. 18.

This is the 43rd year for the Mountlake Terrace tradition, which will run Sept. 23-30. The event is sponsored by the Arts Advisory Commission and Mountlake Terrace Friends of the Arts.

Submissions can include paintings, prints, drawings, miniatures, calligraphy, photographs, three-dimensional and artisan works. Over $5,000 in prize money is available.

For more information, visit www.MLTArts.org.

