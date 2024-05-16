Arts of the Terrace seeks artists for 2024 show

The Arts of the Terrace Juried Art Show returns this fall, and it’s time for artists to apply.

This is the 44th year for the Mountlake Terrace tradition, which is sponsored by the city’s Arts Advisory Commission and Mountlake Terrace Friends of the Arts. The show will run Sept. 21-28.

A call for artists is open through Aug. 16. Submissions can include paintings, prints, drawings, miniatures, photographs, three-dimensional art, and artisans’ works. Over $5,000 in prize money is available.

This year’s judges include:

– Frankie Gollub for painting, prints, drawings and miniatures

– Barbara Roser for photography

– Sam Scott for three-dimensional and artisans’ works

To contact the event organizers, or to submit artwork, visit www.MLTArts.org or www.cityofmlt.com/artshow.

To reach city staff, contact Renee Norton, support services supervisor, at 425-640-3108 or rnorton@mltwa.gov.