As light rail arrives, a message of thanks from Mayor Christine Frizzell

Congratulations, Lynnwood and Snohomish County! The Sound Transit Light Rail will soon be available in our community! Thank you to everyone who has endured the years of disruption, street closures and redirections. There has been tremendous community endurance and resiliency during the long months of construction.

In 2008, I had a difficult time considering voting for light rail as I doubted that I would see real transportation improvement in our city become a reality in my lifetime. I talked with my daughters and asked how they viewed transit. They spoke of being responsible for climate change, traffic congestion and the ease of getting around our area in the future. They urged me to vote for it and invest in what seemed almost like futuristic travel. Little did we know that this day would be a reality or that I would be on the podium to help cut the ribbon for the opening ceremony. I am so thankful that I listened to my children, who are now adults who have used light rail from Northgate multiple times.

Each time I visit the construction site, I come away with intense gratitude and thankfulness for the thousands of men and women who have worked in all weather — heat, cold, smoke and rain. I have talked with workers and heard the pride in their voices for the quality and hard work they have given to this project. We spoke about working with their hands and talents to contribute to light rail and being an integral part of this amazing transportation system that will last for more than a few generations. My thanks again go out to each of them.

It’s an exciting week in our city’s history, and I hope you will attend the Evening Celebration on Friday, Aug. 30 from 4-8 p.m. at the Lynnwood Transit Center! Join us for an evening filled with fun activities for the whole family, live entertainment, and an arts and crafts market. This is more than a celebration, it’s an opportunity to connect with your neighbors, discover new local businesses, and enjoy the heart of our great city. The celebration event is sponsored by Sound Transit and brought to you by our partners at the Lynnwood Chamber of Commerce and SnoTrac. It will be a blast, and I can’t wait to see you there!

I look forward to traveling on the light rail to the U District, Mariners and Seahawks games, SEA Airport, and many more fun locations and events. I hope to see you on the train soon!