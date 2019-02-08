As Lynnwood prepares for more snow, tips for getting around

The City of Lynnwood is preparing for another cold front as the weekend forecast predicts near-freezing temperatures and more snow through Monday.

In anticipation of the weekend’s snowfall, the city’s public works crews have replenished their supply of sand and de-icer and will continue to run four plow/sand trucks as well as one de-icing truck through the weekend. Crews will be focusing on major arterials and other roads used by transit and emergency operations, the city said.

In the event residents should lose power due to snow or wind, the city is advising each home be equipped with an emergency kit, consider a portable generator, keep a battery pack charged for cell phones and report any power outages to 425-783-1001.

The South Snohomish Emergency Cold Weather Shelter will be open for those in need. It is located in Lynnwood and you can learn more at www.weallbelong.org.

The Lynnwood Recreation Center returned to regular business hours Thursday and will continue to do so Friday, pending the weather, said Lynnwood Public Information Officer Julie Moore.

“Once the snow starts, we’ll make a determination on whether we close early,” she said. “Everything else will remain open and operate with normal hours.”

Moore said should the weather worsen, Lynnwood City Hall may close early.

The Edmonds School District resumed classes with a two-hour delay on Thursday and regular bus routes.

Based on the latest forecasts, all Edmonds School District schools will start on time and be released early on Friday, Feb. 8. Early release times for schools can be found at bit.ly/ESDStartDismiss.

Residents are encouraged to receive up-to-date information via the City of Lynnwood’s Facebook page and Twitter account.

If you plan to commute by bus Friday, Community Transit said buses will be on snow routes and the agency will be using 40-foot buses rather than articulated buses. All 400-series routes will be on regular schedules with the exception of buses 412, 435 and 424. For more information on snow routes, visit the Community Transit website.

Weather conditions may also change quickly, and some routes may be delayed or canceled. To sign up and receive ride alerts from Community Transit, click here.

If you are driving, the Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) has the following tips:

Driv e for conditions — slower speeds, slower acceleration.

Do not use cruise control.

Four-wheel or all-wheel vehicles do not stop or steer better on ice.

Leave extra room between your vehicle and the vehicle in front of you. Also, remember the larger the veh icle, the longer the stopping distance.

Slow down when approaching intersections, off ramps, bridges or shady spots.

If you find yourself behind a snow plow, slow down and give the plow a little extra room.

Slow down and be extra cautious near the chained- up and removal areas. There are often people out of their vehicles.

WSDOT is also advising drivers to be prepared in the event that their vehicle becomes trapped in snow or is in a weather-related-driving accident. Make sure you have:

A first-aid kit

F lashlight

Cell phone charger

Water/snacks

Boots/gloves/warm clothing

Ice scraper/snow brush

Jumper cables

Music/games

Tire chains

Road flares

— By Cody Sexton