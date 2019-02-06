As road conditions improve, companies resume trash pick up

Republic Services and Waste Management, the two companies that serve Lynnwood residents, have resumed trash pickup after being sidelined by snow and ice on the roads earlier this week.

According to City of Lynnwood Recycling Coordinator Steve Fisher, the companies resumed service Wednesday, serving customers on their regular pick-up days. In some areas, however, continued poor road conditions may prevent trash haulers from reaching customers, he said.

Those who missed their service day Monday or Tuesday will have to wait until next week, when collection will be “doubled up” — meaning that the haulers will pick up a double load of trash, from this week and next week.

Recycling is a different story, though. For example, if your recycling was scheduled to be collected this week, and is on an every-other-week basis, the next pickup will be in two weeks, Fisher explained.

To learn more:

For Lynnwood residents living in the area east of Highway 99, contact Waste Management toll-free at 1-800-592-9995.

For those living west of Highway 99, contact Republic Services (formerly Allied Waste) at 425-778-0188.