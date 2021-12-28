As snow covers Lynnwood, crews work to keep roads safe for drivers

As snow blankets much of the Puget Sound region, City of Lynnwood Public Works employees have been working tirelessly to clear city roadways.

Public Works Operations Manager Jared Bond said the city has been running five snow plow trucks since 8 a.m. Sunday morning, and they have hit all of the city’s major roadways several times. On Monday, he said crews have been working their way into residential neighborhoods. According to Bond, the plows will run until 7 p.m. and then as needed throughout the night. To view Lynnwood’s snow plow route priority map, click here.

However, Bond added that two of the city’s plow trucks and a deicer truck are being repaired and they hope to have them back on the road by Tuesday. He also said that the city has received a few deliveries of salt and sand and has “a good supply of product.”

“Right now, the snow is compact and still frozen, so the plows don’t have much effect,” Bond said. “Our focus now is to lay down sand and deicer.”

City staff have advised that residents staff off of the roads if they can and when traveling by car to keep their distance from plows and other emergency vehicles. Staff are also advising residents to cover hose bibs to avoid broken pipes, keep pets indoors and to protect their feet when they go out. Additionally, city staff have said that sidewalk clearing is the responsibility of the adjacent property owner.

As for garbage and recycling, Lynnwood is serviced by two haulers – Waste Management and Republic Services. On Monday, Republic Services told the city that road conditions were too hazardous for pick-up services and they will collect double the regular material at no additional charge on the next service collection day.

City of Lynnwood spokesperson Julie Moore said they have not heard from Waste Management yet, but added that the trash hauler may also wait until the next service collection day.

Snow and ice on the roads resulted in hazardous driving conditions across the city. Between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. Sunday, Lynnwood Police Department police spokesperson Joanna Small said officers responded to at least 20 vehicle collisions. Additionally, Small said there were “countless” slide-offs, along with drivers who found themselves high-centered on snow but didn’t need emergency services.

“We are so grateful to report there have been no serious injuries, but we are most certainly nowhere near out of the woods,” she said.

Due to snowy weather, hours for the Lynnwood Recreation Center will be 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Tuesday. Edmonds College said it would continue operating remotely Tuesday, Dec. 28, with all in-person services and activities canceled.

South County Fire is advising those with fire hydrants located near their home or business to help by removing snow and ice from them.

And for overnight shelter, South Snohomish County’s Emergency Cold Weather shelter is located in Lynnwood and opens on nights with temperatures below 34 degrees. There are three pick-up locations in South Snohomish County. More information can be found at www.WeAllBelong.org.

