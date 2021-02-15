As snow starts to melt, a reminder to clear storm drains

As the weather starts to warm, the snow will begin to melt and need a place to drain.

With rain in the forecast, Lynnwood residents can help the city by finding drains on their street and clearing them of ice, leaves and other debris that will get in the way. If you can’t find a drain, use a broom handle to poke down in the snow to try and locate it. A shovel and rake may come in handy to help reduce flooding in neighborhoods.

Report clogged storm drains and flooding to 425-670-5200. (Press 1) if it’s after hours or an emergency. (Press 3) if it’s during the day and want to speak to a City of Lynnwood streets and storm supervisor.