As winds gust, thousands without power in southwest Snohomish County

    As gusty winds hit southwest Snohomish County, thousands of Snohomish County PUD customers found themselves without power Thursday night.

    The hardest hit, according to the PUD outage map, were the Meadowdale and northwest Edmonds and Lynnwood areas, with more than 1,800 customers in the dark as of 10:20 p.m. Thursday, and Mountlake Terrace, with 1,200 customers.

    There were also reports of loud booms attributed to a blown transformer in the 6600 block of 170th Place West in the Meadowdale area.

    PUD crews are working to restore power. You can check the status of outages or report one at https://outagemap.snopud.com.

