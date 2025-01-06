Ashley Nash joins My Neighborhood News Network

Ashley Nash has joined My Neighborhood News Network as a reporter.

She will focus her coverage on Lynnwood and will also share K-12 education coverage with reporter Rick Sinnett.

With roots in the Great Plains, Nash attended Utah Valley University and earned a bachelor’s degree in applied communications with an emphasis in journalism. Her career began at her university’s newspaper, leading to an internship and later a full-time position at Deseret News, Utah’s oldest newspaper. Nash then moved to Washington to write for The Everett Daily Herald.

After half a year freelancing for My Neighborhood News Network, she is excited to continue her coverage of the communities that have welcomed her so warmly.