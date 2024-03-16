Asian Service Center celebrates a year of ‘quietly serving the underserved’

The Edmonds-based Asian Service Center (ASC) hosted a dinner at T&T Seafood Restaurant Thursday to celebrate the organization’s achievements and bring awareness of its work in Snohomish County.

Elected officials, nonprofit representatives and first responders shared the celebration with ASC members, including Executive Director Robert Ha, Board Chair David Chan, Edmonds City Councilmember and Council President Pro Tem Will Chen, Edmonds Municipal Court Judge Whitney Rivera, Snohomish County Superior Court Judge Paul Thompson, Board Member Alison Alfonzo Pence and Executive Director Assistant Annette Lee.

“Our purpose is to unite this community and bring out the nature of our services,” Chen said. “Our mayor, city council, community members and judges are very supportive of the Asian Service Center. This center is about building bridges between different cultures and breaking down barriers.”

The nonprofit – founded by Ha, Chen and Crystal Xiao – was launched last year. The three noticed that Snohomish County lacked community services for Asian immigrants and that most of these services are located in King County.

“Our strength is in the services we provide,” said Board Member Pence. “We were most interested in making sure the community as a whole was able to understand what we do. We quietly serve the underserved, but now it’s time to toot our own horn.”

Pence said that ASC started with health care access events, including vaccination days, cooking classes, nutrition seminars and cancer and dental screenings. Eventually, the center’s services expanded to senior care, family support and youth development.

“In 2024 and beyond we want to do more for the underserved communities. Specifically, to work with those who are experiencing isolation,” Pence said. “We have found that due to language barriers and for those who are fairly new to the area, especially with the elders, there is a certain amount of depression that occurs. For those who are in need of medication, we will refer them to a local medical facility. Many just need someone to talk to, while others need more socialization. ASC can help with mental health programs that the community can attend and meet new friends.”

Other services ASC plans to provide this year include English as a Second Language classes, counseling, health and safety classes and youth cultural life adjustment.

Referring to the youth adjustment service, emcee Michael Chong said that when he immigrated to the U.S. as a 6-year-old from South Korea in the mid-1980s, he didn’t speak any English. But he quickly picked up the language and assimilated into the mainstream American culture, losing his Korean accent.



“But if I speak enough Korean, it’ll probably come back,” Chong joked. Like most immigrants, he had two cultures that were “fighting” for his attention.

“My mom and dad would always tell me, ‘Speak English, you gotta be American. And also be Korean. So it was pretty difficult to figure out where do I blend in. It was a struggle,” Chong said.

“ESL conversational classes are in need. I’m not talking about teaching grammar or the ‘Queen’s English,’” Pence added. “Assisting those who just want to be able to go to a grocery or drug store and ask where particular products can be found, or communicating with their English-speaking grandchildren. I’d like to see very basic English classes taught.”

Despite the word “Asian” in ASC, Board Chair David Chan said that the center offers its services to everyone, including the recent influx of Ukrainian and Russian immigrants to Snohomish County.

“About 13% to 15% of the population in Snohomish County are Asian, and there were no such services locally,” Chan said. “We hope to help everybody who comes here to adapt to our communities, such as fire safety, taxes.”

Chen said that a lot of immigrants have no access to information about getting the help they need to transition to life in the U.S. and finding employment or health care.

“As a first-generation immigrant myself, I went through the same struggle, so I know how helpful it would be,” said Chen, who came to the U.S. from China nearly three decades ago. “There was this spirit that inspired me to build this Asian Service Center with Robert, Alison and all the community members who supported this idea. Tonight’s event is exactly for that purpose. In the long run, we hope that those people will become productive members of society. I’m so happy to see so many people.”

— Story and photos by Nick Ng