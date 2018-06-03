Ask the Recycle Guy: Most common mistakes in recycle bins

Reader Jim Hardtke asked if we could address the most common and/or egregious mistakes people make regarding what they put in their recycle bins. We posed the question to City Recycling Coordinator Steve Fisher and here is his answer:

Some of the most common items that are found in recycle bins that are never allowed in Snohomish County (and most of the Northwest):

– Plastic bags of any kind (please ignore the recycle arrows and numbers).

– Pizza boxes that are greasy and still have pizza crust, etc. inside

– Packing materials still inside unflattened cardboard boxes – includes bubble wrap, air pillows, Styrofoam and other sheet foams — none of which, except the flattened box,

goes in recycle.

– Styrofoam products in general.

– Coffee and other take-out cups that still have the lid, straw, ice, liquid, lemons, etc.

– Containers that still have food or liquid in them.

– Any packaging that is multi-layered – examples are paper bags with inner plastic linings like large envelopes with bubble wrap inside or pet food bags.

– Multi-pack cardboard trays with the plastic wrap still attached (bulk water bottles and other bulk items) – cardboard okay but not the plastic wrap.

There are other items that are found in recycle bins that people want to believe are recycled at the curb but never are, such as wire clothes hangers, hoses and even clothing itself.

Here are basic recycling rules to always follow:

-It’s always been important to keep what is accepted in your recycle bin as clean and pure as possible. That said, today there is a stronger emphasis on what is meant by clean. Simply put,

for accepted containers like plastic bottles or cat food cans, it means:

– Empty (of all contents whether liquid or food);

– Clean (no leftover food or – a quick rinse will usually do);

– Dry (after rinsing, shake off and pat dry).

For accepted mixed paper and cardboard:

– Empty (all boxes empty of packing materials or inner wrappings, then always flatten);

– Clean (no greasy paper or any paper products that get dirty from food or personal use, like paper plates, paper napkins, and tissues;

– Dry (no wet paper – always keeps lids on recycle bins closed).

Please check and learn the guidelines given to you by your recycle company. If you still have questions please contact [email protected] or call the Lynnwood Recycling

Coordinator at 425-670-5244. He can also supply the latest guidelines on request.