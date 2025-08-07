Asked and Answered: Who is responsible for cleaning up a trashy spot in Lynnwood?

A Lynnwood resident contacted Lynnwood Today about a local eyesore where the garbage constantly piles up.

“Every week this is the scene on this street. Trash all over the sidewalk, dumpsters in the middle of the sidewalk. Abandoned cars on both sides of the street. This is not allowed to happen in Lynnwood. Why here every week?”

This question from a local resident prompted us to start a new column in Lynnwood Today called “Asked and Answered,” where our reporters answer your questions.

This week, we are looking into the trash at 56th Avenue West and 204th Street Southwest.

Who is responsible for keeping that space passable for pedestrians?

If it is a sidewalk or a street, it is the city’s responsibility. The origin of the trash is the grassy area next to the sidewalk and that is private property. In this case, it is a private multi-family residence. The property owner is responsible for managing the garbage on that property.

In this particular case, the city had several complaints and recently contacted the property owner. Action starts with residents calling in problems. City staff can’t be everywhere and you are their eyes and ears.

What happens when the city contacts the property owner?

This is called a code violation. Lynnwood Municipal Code 7.04 states how and when garbage must be stored and removed. In this case, garbage must be stored in private garbage receptacles that comply with health and safety regulations. In most cases, property owners are given two weeks to comply, but the time may vary and depends on the severity of the case.

In this particular case, the property owner has been given two weeks to clean up the garbage. That due date is Aug. 12.

What happens if the property owner doesn’t do it?

The property owner is given a civil infraction or ticket. A civil infraction means it’s a violation of the law but not an actual crime. A civil violation results in a fine but not jail time. Here is the part of the code that outlines penalties for violations.

What happens if the owner ignores the fine and it keeps happening?

The city can increase the fine or take other legal action because it is now a public nuisance. Here is the code for that.

Links to bookmark:

If you want to report a problem, use the City of Lynnwood’s report a problem link.

If you aren’t sure if you live in Lynnwood or unincorporated Snohomish County, check out our “Do I Live In Lynnwood?” map.

To find out who owns property, you can look it up via the Snohomish County Assessor’s office.

Thank you to Nathan MacDonald, Lynnwood’s public information officer who helped us with this answer. Thank you, City of Lynnwood, for a well-organized Lynnwood Municipal Code website.

Civics note: the Lynnwood Municipal Code are the rules and regulations for the City of Lynnwood. These rules and regulations are different for each city, county and state. If you want to understand what’s legal in Lynnwood, you can look it up. The City of Lynnwood site is very easy to navigate. If you want to change the rules or regulations in Lynnwood, contact the city council.

If you want to ask Lynnwood Today about an issue, contact Jamie at jamie@myedmondsnews.com.