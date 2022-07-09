Attend Meet Me at the Park every Wednesday in July to learn about low-costs resources in Lynnwood

The City of Lynnwood and the Verdant Health Commission are hosting a free community health and resource fair each Wednesday in July for community members to learn what low-cost or no-cost resources are available to them in Lynnwood.

The fairs, called Meet Me at the Park, will be held at Wilcox Park from 6-8 p.m. on July 13, 20 and 27.

Local non-profit agencies will provide information about their available services, resources and programs for all residents of Lynnwood. Free activities will also be provided for children as well as prizes and giveaways for participating.

At the July 20 fair, free Moderna COVID-19 vaccines will be available. Pre-register for a vaccination appointment here. No insurance is required and walk-ins are welcome.

Wilcox Park is located at 5215 196th St. S.W. in Lynnwood.