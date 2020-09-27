Attention middle and school students: Holiday greeting card design competition underway

The Lynnwood Convention Center is looking for creative middle and high school students to help design artwork for its 2020 holiday greeting card. The winning entry will be used on the front of the convention center’s holiday cards which are mailed to its current and potential customers, guests and partners.

The contest is open to all private or public middle and high school students currently enrolled in a school located in the Edmonds School District area for the 2020-21 school year.

The art work must contain one or both of the following aspects:

Lynnwood Convention Center Logo

Rendering of the Lynnwood Convention Center building

*No religious connotations, icons or symbols should be present in the artwork.

The winner will be selected by the Lynnwood Convention Center Executive Team and be awarded and recognized with the following:

$150.00 prize money

Twenty-five copies of the printed greeting card

Press release with photo announcing the winner

Recognition in the Lynnwood Convention Center newsletter and social media

Dates

Monday, Nov. 9 – Contest Submissions due by 5 p.m.

Monday, Nov. 16 – Winner Selected

Wednesday, Dec. 2 – Winner Publicly Announced

Submitting Art

Art submissions must be made in person or electronically by 5:00 PM, Monday, November 9, 2020.

ALL submissions should include the artist’s full name, age, school currently attending, contact phone number and/or email address.

In person submissions should provide artwork in a protective folder.

marketing@lynnwoodcc.com with a subject line of “Art Contest Submission”. Email submissions can be sent towith a subject line of “Art Contest Submission”.

For more information, visit lynnwoodcc.com/HolidayCardContest.