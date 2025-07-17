Attention shutterbugs: Join the Lynnwood Library Photo Group July 21

Join the Lynnwood Library Photo Group each month and learn to make the most of whatever camera you use. The next meeting is 6-7:30 p.m. Monday, July 21.

You’ll learn the basics of photography and new techniques, display photographs, provide constructive feedback, build connections and have fun, the library says.

This group is family friendly. Adults and aspiring younger photographers — and all cameras and skill levels — are welcome.

Learn more here. The Lynnwood Library is located at 19200 44th Ave. W., Lynnwood.