Attorney offering online Art + Business course April 2

Edmonds attorney Sarah Jordan is hosting a free online class Saturday, April 2 aimed at creative entrepreneurs.

The one-hour course, “Art+Business: Business Basics to Keep You Creative,” starts at 10 a.m. via Zoom. Jordan, owner of Jordan Law Firm, notes that the pandemic has prompted many to focus on activities that bring them joy—in particular, creative endeavors like painting, photography, music or writing the next great American novel.

The April 2 session is for creatives in visual arts, performance, music, writing, illustration and photography who want plain-language basics about starting or thriving in business endeavors. The course will address topics such as:

• How to choose your business type.

• What is required for a home-based business?

• What contracts do you likely need?

• How to get business credit.

• Do you need copyright or trademark protection?

The Zoom Art+Business course is free, but registration is required. Register at www.jordanlawfirmpllc.com/art-law. Questions may be directed to Jordan Law Firm by calling 425-967-3493.