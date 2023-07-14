Aug. 1 primary election ballots mailed

Snohomish County Elections on Thursday mailed ballots for the Aug. 1 primary to 512,000 registered voters. Ballots were mailed to military and overseas voters on June 16 and to out-of-state and rural voters on July 7. The local voters’ pamphlet was mailed on July 12 to every household. All eligible voters should receive their ballot no later than Wednesday, July 19.

The Aug. 1 primary includes races for county executive, county auditor, county council, superior court, city and town mayor and council, and commissioners and directors of numerous school, fire, water, wastewater and port districts. There are also several local ballot measures for voters to consider.

Snohomish County Elections reminds voters to:

Follow the voting instructions provided in your ballot packet Sign your ballot envelope Return your voted ballot by Aug. 1 to ensure it is counted

Voters have until Monday, July 24, to register or update their existing registration online or by mail. In-person registration and voting will be available until 8 p.m. on Election Night, Tuesday, Aug. 1, at the auditor’s office or designated accessible voting sites during specific hours.

There are 35 ballot drop boxes open for voters to conveniently return their voted ballots. The locations of these drop boxes can be found in the inserts accompanying the ballot, in the local voters’ pamphlet or online at www.snoco.org/elections.

Additionally, voters can return their ballots postage-free by mail. Ballots must be postmarked by the primary, Aug. 1. To ensure timely delivery, voters are advised to check the last collection time on the USPS postal box.

Snohomish County Elections provides accessible voting equipment for voters with disabilities and offers voter registration and ballot issuance at specified sites during designated hours:

Location Dates and Hours of Operation Snohomish County Auditor’s Office 1st Floor – Admin West 3000 Rockefeller Ave, Everett Monday – Friday 9 a.m. – 5 p.m. Saturday, July 29, 10 a.m. – 4 p.m. Monday, July 31, 8:30 a.m. – 6 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 1, 8:30 a.m. – 8 p.m. Evergreen State Fairgrounds 14405 179th Ave SE, Monroe Saturday, July 29, 10 a.m. – 4 p.m. Monday, July 31, 8:30 a.m. – 6 p.m. Tuesday, Aug.1, 8:30 a.m. – 8 p.m. Homage Senior Services 5026 196th St SW, Lynnwood Hotel Arlington 16710 Smokey Point Blvd, Arlington

If registered voters have not received their ballot by July 19 or have additional questions, they can call 425-388-3444 or email elections@snoco.org.

For further information, visit the Snohomish County Elections website at www.snoco.org/elections or follow @snoco_auditor on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.