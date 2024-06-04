Author and filmmaker Dylan Tomine to speak at June 11 Olympic Fly Fishers meeting

Author and filmmaker Dylan Tomine will be the featured speaker at the Tuesday, June 11 meeting of Olympic Fly Fishers of Edmonds.

Tomine is a writer, Patagonia fly fishing ambassador and recovering sink tip addict. He is author of Headwaters: The Adventures, Obsessions, and Evolution of a Fly Fisherman and Closer to the Ground: An Outdoor Family’s Year on the Water, In the Woods and at the Table as well as articles in The Flyfish Journal, The Drake, Adventure Journal, Fly Fisherman and many other publications.

The meeting will be at the Lake Ballinger Center, 23000 Lakeview Dr., Mountlake Terrace. Doors open at 5:30 p.m. It starts at 6 p.m. and is open to the public.

For more information, visit dylantomine.com and olympicflyfishers.com.