Author to teach marketing for business owners at Lynnwood Chamber meeting May 21

Tracey Warren, author of “Ignite Your Champions: Build Your Business by Creating Connection & Community,” will be speaking at the next Lynnwood Chamber of Commerce luncheon Wednesday, March 19 at the Embassy Suites in Lynnwood.

Warren will cover essential networking and marketing skills that helps business owners stand out.

This talk it part one of the Chamber’s 2025 aspiration series. The chamber meeting will begin at 11:30 a.m. May 21 at Embassy Suites, 20610 44th Ave. W., Lynnwood. Cost is $38 for chamber members, $43 for nonmembers and $55 for late registrants. Register here.