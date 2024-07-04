Author Toni Yap signing copies of fantasy novel in Lynnwood July 6

Toni Yap, author of Talisman: Gifts of the Shavtal, will be visiting the Alderwood Barnes & Noble Saturday, July 6. Yap will sign copies of her novel starting at noon at the bookstore, located at 19401 Alderwood Mall Parkway.

Talisman: Gifts of the Shavtal is a young adult fantasy novel about a young girl born with a gift that’s granted to creatures from the Other World. Publishing resource group Literary Titan awarded the book a gold medal in 2023.