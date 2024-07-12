Author Toni Yap signing copies of ‘Women Who Murder’ July 13

Mitzi Szereto, author of Women Who Murder: An International Collection of Deadly True Crime Tales, will be visiting the Alderwood Barnes & Noble Saturday, July 13. Yap will sign copies of her 2024 novel starting at noon at the bookstore, located at 19401 Alderwood Mall Parkway.

Szereto’s collection was published by Mango Media earlier this year in March. The book promises to “unearth the disturbing histories of notorious women” and share lesser-known cases from a psychological and historical perspective.