Authors of ‘A Dog’s Devotion’ to speak at Lynnwood Chamber meeting Nov. 15

The authors of the bestselling book A Dog’s Devotion: True Adventures of a K9 Search and Rescue Team — Guy Mansfield and Suzanne Elshult — will be the guest speakers at a meeting hosted by the Lynnwood Chamber of Commerce on Thursday, Nov. 15 from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Those attending will also have a chance to shake paws with Keb, who lives in Edmonds with Elshult, during the chamber meeting at the Embassy Suites, 20610 44th Ave W. Tickets to the networking and informational event can be found here.

After receiving her award as American Humane’s 2022 Search and Rescue Dog, Keb retired from her search and rescue work and now serves as a Historical Human Remains Detection K9.