‘Autism, Girls and Low Rate of Diagnosis’ topic of AAUW branch meeting March 8

Posted: February 25, 2025 6 Photo: Photo courtesy Pixabay
Photo courtesy Pixabay

The Edmonds SnoKing AAUW Branch will present a program on “Autism, Girls and the Low Rate of Diagnosis” from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday, March 8 at Edmonds College, Snohomish Hall, Rm. 228.

According to organizers, the free session is designed to provide valuable insights for families navigating autism. The speaker will be Dr. Tanya St. John, a licensed clinical psychologist and research scientist at the University of Washington Autism Center.

Edmonds College is located at 20000 68th Ave. W., Lynnwood.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Real first and last names — as well as city of residence — are required for all commenters.
This is so we can verify your identity before approving your comment.

BACK TO HOME