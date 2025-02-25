‘Autism, Girls and Low Rate of Diagnosis’ topic of AAUW branch meeting March 8

The Edmonds SnoKing AAUW Branch will present a program on “Autism, Girls and the Low Rate of Diagnosis” from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday, March 8 at Edmonds College, Snohomish Hall, Rm. 228.

According to organizers, the free session is designed to provide valuable insights for families navigating autism. The speaker will be Dr. Tanya St. John, a licensed clinical psychologist and research scientist at the University of Washington Autism Center.

Edmonds College is located at 20000 68th Ave. W., Lynnwood.