Bail set at $100K for Kitsap County man found with 12-year-old Lynnwood girl

A 32-year-old Poulsbo man arrested last week in connection with the Feb. 25 disappearance of a 12-year-old Lynnwood girl has been identified in charging documents filed with the Snohomish Prosecuting Attorney’s Office.

Anthony Vernon Weber is facing charges of second-degree child molestation and unlawfully harboring a minor after he was arrested at his residence in Poulsbo, where he was found with the girl.

Weber is also being charged in Kitsap County with multiple counts of first-degree child rape related to the case.

According to documents filed Feb. 26, Weber and the girl first met three weeks ago in Lynnwood after messaging each other for a week on a dating app. Documents revealed Weber also knew she was 12 years old.

Charging documents also provided more details about the day the girl disappeared. On the morning of Feb. 25, Weber drove his blue Chevy Cavalier to the girl’s Lynnwood residence. One of the girl’s grandparents said she sent text messages saying she was scared and also included a photo of the suspect’s vehicle. Ten minutes later, the girl sent another message saying she was fine. Police said there was no sign of forced entry and the security alarm had not been triggered.

During the investigation, detectives learned from the 12-year-old girl’s boyfriend — who lives in Wisconsin and has only communicated with his girlfriend online — that she had been scared Weber would hurt her if she did not meet him outside her residence.

With assistance from the FBI Crimes Against Children unit, Lynnwood detectives were able to track the girl’s cell phone and learned Weber’s identity, then found the two at Weber’s home.

Weber is being held in Snohomish County Jail and his bail has been set at $100,000.

