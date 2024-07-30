Ballinger Park in Mountlake Terrace now open to the public

After more than a year of restoration work, all of Ballinger Park is open to the public, the City of Mountlake Terrace reported on Tuesday.

This means that fences are coming down and locks on gates are being removed.

“Thanks for your patience during environmental restoration,” the city said in a social media post. “This natural area will continue to transform,” which will include less mowing and longer grass. “Off the paths, it will look wilder than before,” the post said.

Next year will brings a wildlife viewing platform and trails for more wandering on the park’s west side, the city said.