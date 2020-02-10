Ballots due Tuesday for Edmonds School District levy, bond measures

A reminder that ballots are due Tuesday, Feb. 11 for the Edmonds School District special election that includes Proposition 1 — a $600 million construction bond aimed at addressing projected increases in student enrollment — and a $96 million replacement technology/capital levy (Proposition 2).

Your ballot must be postmarked on Feb. 11, or you can deposit it in one of the following drop box locations, open 24/7 until 8 p.m. on Election Day.

If approved, the construction bond would fund:

School facility renewals across the district, upgrade and program improvement projects ($57.2 million)

Complete Phase 2 of the Spruce Elementary Replacement Project ($42.2 million)

A new middle school on the former Alderwood Middle School campus ($130.5 million)

Replacement of Oak Heights Elementary School ($61.6 million)

Replacement of Beverly Elementary School ($65 million)

Build a multi-level Innovative Learning Center that would be a new location for Scriber Lake High School and also house some ancillary programs that have not yet been determined ($47 million)

The replacement technology/capital levy would:

Provide one-to-one computers in grades 2-12 and two students to one computer in grades K-1, along with online curriculum, other software systems and instructional systems. The levy would also support classroom technology, teacher training and support, and internet access to students who do not have internet at home ($35.6 million)

Teacher continuing education and tech support ($6.1 million)

Maintain staff computers, software and district administrative support systems. New and more efficient software systems for student information and HR finance ($9.2 million)

Provide network infrastructure upgrades and security ($7 million)

To learn more about the propositions, visit the bond and levy page on the district’s website.

More information regarding the bond and levy can also be found on the county’s ballot webpage.