Ballots for Nov. 4 general election mailed later this week

Ballots for the Nov. 4 General Election will be mailed on Thursday, Oct. 16, to about 530,000 registered voters. Voters can expect to receive their ballots starting at the end of the week with delivery continuing into early next week. In mid-September, Snohomish County Elections mailed 8,582 ballots to military and overseas voters.

“Local elections often have the most direct impact on our day-to-day lives,” said Snohomish County Auditor Garth Fell. “From the roads we drive to the schools our children attend, local leaders make decisions that shape our neighborhoods today and into the future. Don’t miss the chance this General Election to help choose who will serve in important local positions and to weigh in on ballot measures that matter locally.”

The Nov. 4 General Election ballot features a statewide ballot measure as well as local races and measures. The ballot includes contests for Court of Appeals judge, county council member, county charter review commissioner, city and town mayor and council and municipal court judge. Voters will also choose board or commission members for essential local districts, including school, fire, water, wastewater, hospital, port, and park and recreation districts.

Local ballot measures will also be on the ballot for voters in the City of Bothell, City of Edmonds, City of Mukilteo, Fire District 27 and the Northshore Park and Recreation Service Area.

Snohomish County mailed a local voters’ pamphlet last week to every household. The pamphlet includes information on the candidates and measures on the ballot. The Secretary of State’s office also mailed a separate, green-covered voters’ pamphlet, which contains information on the statewide ballot measure and the Court of Appeals judge race.

“With many races and issues to decide on, I encourage you to get an early start reading the state and local voters’ pamphlets and researching candidates,” said County Auditor Garth Fell. “Then avoid any last-minute issues by returning your ballot by mail or to an official ballot drop box as soon as you are able.”

The 2025 General Election also marks the return of County Charter Review Commission positions. Every 10 years, a charter review commission evaluates and suggests changes for voter consideration to the Snohomish County Charter. The county charter outlines how the county is organized and operates.

Voters will elect three members from each council district for a total of 15 commissioners. Voters will only see candidates from their county council district on their ballot and may vote for up to three candidates. The top three vote-getters in each district will serve a one-year term beginning in 2026.

Voters have until Monday, Oct. 27, to register or update their existing voter registration online or by mail. In-person voter services will be available until 8 p.m. on Election Day, Tuesday, Nov. 4, at the Auditor’s Office in Everett or at an accessible voter services location. Services include registering to vote, updating an existing registration, obtaining a new or replacement ballot, and using accessible voting equipment. For hours of operation and addresses of in-person voter services locations, refer to the local voters’ pamphlet or the county’s website.

There will be 35 official ballot drop boxes open for the November General Election. Ballot drop boxes are open 24 hours a day until 8 p.m. on Election Day and are a convenient and secure option for voters to return their ballots. A complete list of ballot drop box locations can be found in the local voters’ pamphlet and at bit.ly/SnoCo_dropbox.

Voters can also return their ballots postage-free by mail as long as they are postmarked no later than Election Day, Nov. 4.

The U.S. Postal Service recommends mailing your ballot at least one week before Nov. 4 or visiting your local post office to request a hand-stamped postmark on your ballot envelope from a postal clerk. This action will help to ensure your ballot is accepted as on-time.

Voters who have not received a ballot by Oct. 22 should call Snohomish County Elections at 425-388-3444.

For more information, visit Snohomish County Elections’ website at snoco.org/elections and email elections@snoco.org.