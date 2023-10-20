Ballots mailed for Nov. 7 general election

Snohomish County Elections mailed ballots Thursday for the Nov. 7 general election to 512,000 registered voters, according to a news release.

Ballots were mailed to military and overseas voters on Sept. 22 and to out-of-state and rural voters on Oct. 13. The local voters’ pamphlet was mailed on Oct. 18 to every household. All eligible voters should receive their ballot no later than Wednesday, Oct. 25.

The general election features countywide races including Snohomish County executive, sheriff, treasurer, clerk, assessor and auditor. Other races include Snohomish County Council, superior court, city and town mayor and council, and commissioners and directors of school, fire, water, wastewater and port districts. There are also several local ballot measures for voters to consider.

Snohomish County Elections reminds voters that voting is easy; simply follow the voting instructions provided in your ballot packet, sign your ballot envelope, and return your voted ballot by Nov. 7 to ensure it is counted.

Voters have until Oct. 30 to register or update their existing registration online or by mail. In-person registration and voting will be available until 8 p.m. on Election Day, Tuesday, Nov. 7, at the auditor’s office and designated accessible voting sites during specific hours.

Thirty-five ballot drop boxes are open for voters to conveniently return their ballot. The locations of drop boxes can be found in the inserts accompanying the ballot, in the local voters’ pamphlet, or online at www.snoco.org/elections.

Voters in Marysville are reminded that the ballot drop box at the former Marysville City Hall has been relocated to the Harbor Freight shopping center at 11401 State Avenue Northeast.

Additionally, voters can return their ballots postage-free by mail. Ballots must be postmarked by Nov. 7. To ensure timely delivery, voters are advised to check the last collection time on the USPS postal box.

Snohomish County Elections provides accessible voting equipment for voters with disabilities and offers voter registration and ballot issuance at specified sites during designated hours:

• Snohomish County auditor’s office, 1st Floor – Admin West, 3000 Rockefeller Avenue, Everett

Monday-Friday, 9 a.m.-5 p.m.; Saturday, Nov. 4, 10 a.m.-4 p.m.; Monday, Nov. 6, 8:30 a.m.-6 p.m.; Tuesday, Nov. 7, 8:30 a.m.-8 p.m.

• Evergreen State Fairgrounds, 14405 179th Avenue Southeast, Monroe

Saturday, Nov. 4, 10 a.m.-4 p.m.; Monday, Nov. 6, 8:30 a.m.-6 p.m.; Tuesday, Nov. 7, 8:30 a.m.-8 p.m.

• Homage Senior Services, 5026 196th Street Southwest, Lynnwood

Saturday, Nov. 4, 10 a.m.-4 p.m.; Monday, Nov. 6, 8:30 a.m.-6 p.m.; Tuesday, Nov. 7, 8:30 a.m.-8 p.m.

• Medallion Hotel, 16710 Smokey Point Boulevard, Arlington

Saturday, Nov. 4, 10 a.m.-4 p.m.; Monday, Nov. 6, 8:30 a.m.-6 p.m.; Tuesday, Nov. 7, 8:30 a.m.-8 p.m.

If registered voters have not received their ballot by Oct. 25 or have additional questions, they can call 425-388-3444 or email elections@snoco.org.

For more information, please visit the Snohomish County Elections website at www.snoco.org/elections or follow @snoco_auditor on Facebook and Instagram.