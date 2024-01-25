Ballroom dancing classes on Saturdays at Lynnwood’s Hayloft Dance Hall

Northwest DanceSport and the Hayloft Dance Hall are hosting monthly dance classes on the fourth Saturday of each month. The wood-sprung dance floor is located at 15320 35th Ave. W. in Lynnwood.

On Jan. 27, instructor Rick Gossard will be teaching beginner to intermediate Salsa classes from 6-7 p.m. Gossard will also be the evening’s DJ from 7-9 p.m. during open ballroom dancing.

Admission is $15, but will increase to $20 in February.