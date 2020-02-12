BankWork$ program offers free training for bank-related jobs

Jump start your banking career with YWCA BankWork$, a free program in Snohomish County that provides training for bank-related jobs, such as teller, customer service representative or personal banker, in eight weeks.

To be eligible, applicants must be 18 years old, have a GED or high school diploma, be proficient in English, know basic computer skills and pass a background check. Those who receive food stamps will be priority candidates.

The program offers job training in the banking industry, a hiring event for graduates and coaching for career advancement.

Classes are offered year round, with the next one starting April 6. Registration closes on March 26. To register for South Snohomish County classes, call 206-823-5753.

Learn more at bankworks.org