Barbara and Jack Smith: Teacher and Boeing engineer were married 65 years

Barbara Mae Smith

Jack Smith

Barbara Mae Smith was born in 1935 in Cincinnati, OH. She attended UCLA where she met her husband, Jack. Bright, attentive and mighty, Barbara was an elementary teacher for 26 years. She loved to garden, read and write and followed politics closely. Quick to laugh and full of common-sense, she was loving and adored by her family and friends. She often vacationed in Maui and enjoyed swimming, snorkeling and dining at Mama’s Fish House. She died of ovarian cancer on 10/15/2020. Barbara and Jack were married for 65 years and had 2 children and 5 grandchildren.

Jack Stevenson Smith was born in 1933 in Memphis, TN. He attended UCLA on an ROTC scholarship where he fell in love with the beach and his wife, Barbara. He was a pilot in the Navy before earning his Masters in Engineering from the UW and worked for Boeing for 35 years. He was meticulous, caring and generous. He enjoyed chess and a martini at cocktail hour. He read often (Bertrand Russell was one of his favorite thinkers) and followed politics closely. He was very dedicated to his workout routine. Barbara was the love of his life. He died on 1/17/23, just shy of his 90th birthday.